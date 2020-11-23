Economist says brick-and-mortar stores will see less business this holiday season due to COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While overall spending is expected to increase about six percent this holiday season in comparison to last year’s, economists are predicting brick-and mortar-stores will see a decrease in sales due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Senior economist with the PNC Financial Services Group, Bill Adams, said with health restrictions causing people to think twice about personal interactions, some customers would prefer to minimize in-person shopping.

“Unfortunately, with the way the numbers are looking in Ohio, that’s going to discourage a lot of people from venturing out of their homes, ” said Adams. “That’s going to make it harder for small businesses this holiday season if things don’t turn around.”

Tailor Curtis, social media manager at Heart Mercantile in Dayton’s Oregon District, said they’re already seeing less traffic compared to previous years.

“Around Thanksgiving is when it really revs up and it gets really busy. Small Business Saturday is a huge day for us and then pretty much every Saturday in December is just chaotic, and we’re not probably going to see that this year.”

She said luckily, the retailer already had a website heading into the pandemic. But she said she’s noticed that businesses that weren’t technologically advanced before COVID-19 are being hit harder.

“We have a lot of businesses downtown that have been like family owned for a long time, so they don’t have a website set up [and] they’ve had to find other outlets.”

With many establishments already on the edge heading into the holidays, Adams and Curtis said consumers can do two things to help the economy and small businesses survive to see next year: shop local and follow health guidelines.

“To the extent that people can wear face masks, practice social distancing and take other measures to help control the pandemic, that will lay the groundwork for a faster economic recovery,” Adams explained.

Curtis added, “Call the business, see if there’s any option for shipping. Leave reviews, like posts on social media, share it with your friends. And when you give a gift from a small business, give a business card or something along with it so they know where it came from.”