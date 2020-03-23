Economist: COVID-19 has pushed economy into recession

FILE = In this Dec. 15, 2010 file photo, a view of the entertainment section of a Wal-Mart store is seen in Alexandria, Va. Walmart is taking down all signs and displays from its stores that depict violence, following a mass shooting at its El Paso, Texas location that left 22 people dead. The retailer, according to an internal memo, instructed employees to turn off or unplug any video game consoles that show violent games, as well as ensure that no movies depicting violence are playing in its electronics departments. (AP Photo, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The economy is now in a recession due to sudden unemployment from the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a market research survey released on Monday by PNC Financial Services.

The survey said it has declared the economy in recession due to an exponential rise in unemployment claims across the country due to the coronavirus, with more expected to come as the government restricts more businesses in hopes of slowing the outbreak.

“Restrictions on movement throughout the country have led consumers to pull back on their spending, with restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, entertainment venues, sports leagues and many retail establishments closed,” the survey stated. “Initial claims for unemployment insurance jumped by 80,000 in the week ending March to 281,000, the highest since September 2017 following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.”

The report said preliminary reports from various states said those numbers would surge for the week ending March 21. This may lead to the worst quarter in U.S. economic history, according to Bill Adams, a senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group and PNC Ohio.

“This is like a hurricane hitting the whole country at once,” Adams said. “We don’t have any good historical comparison for a natural disaster hitting the United States all at one time. We can look at the impact of Hurricane Katrina on New Orleans where we saw a sudden skyrocket in unemployment that lasted four to five months, but the rest of the U.S. economy was normal. This is really fundamentally different.”

Adams said to avoid lasting damage the federal government needs a stimulus package, something much broader and larger than the stimulus during The Great Recession in 2008-09. “The key is to get money into the economy as fast as possible – and do a lot of it,” Adams said.

Adams said states like Ohio, which are making unemployment benefits available earlier and to more people is the right step. He said the federal government should also provide benefits to workers who don’t have unemployment insurance since they make up so much of the retail and service sectors.

The idea is to replace as much lost income as possible in the short-term in order to avoid longterm damage since no one has a solid prediction on how long the COVID-19 outbreak will last.

“Stimulus should focus on getting money into the economy quickly with a focus on the most vulnerable people,” Adams said. “Not just getting money to people who don’t have unemployment insurance, but making sure that unemployment assistance to workers is broad-based and reaches all the people who are suffering hardship.”

Adams said he supported President Trump’s plan of sending checks immediately to citizens but said instead of making small businesses fight for loans, they should get the same kind of bailout a larger corporation should get.

“I think we need to have something like the 2008-2009 stimulus bill, which was around $700 billion to prevent a very sharp increase in unemployment. We would need something bigger than that. To put it differently, without a stimulus substantially larger than 2008-2009, I would expect unemployment to rise dramatically over the rest of the year.”

Adams said the dramatic measures are needed because the outbreak has hit the restaurant and retail companies and their workers first and hardest, which he said makes up 16 to 17 percent of the economy.

“I don’t have an exact number in mind, but the sort of stimulus talked about in Washington right now – those unprecedently large numbers for a stimulus plan – seem appropriate to me given we are facing an unprecedented economic drop.”

PNC’s latest market expectations survey is available on its website.