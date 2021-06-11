Economic experts explain gas price spikes, and how you can save money

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With more people getting vaccinated and the world starting to open back, gas prices are on the rise. Reports show that the U.S. is seeing an average of $3 dollars per gallon, which is one dollar more than the 2020 average.

Wright State University International Business Professor Dr. Riah Ajami says there are multiple reasons we’re seeing a cost increase at the pump. Though the U.S. has its own crude oil supply, we’re also need to buy from other countries to meet our needs.

“These countries have gathered, jacked up basically the price simply because they expect that future demand because the global economy is growing will be higher,” said Dr. Ajami. Although many people tend to blame whoever is in The White House for gas price fluctuations, Dr. Ajami says that’s not the case.

“The expectation the global economy is gonna improve…because most of us are getting out of our homes getting to our cars. So, if the future is going to be better companies will plan to do that. Whoever is in the White House has nothing to do with the gasoline you and I put into our cars,” said Dr. Ajami.

AAA Senior Specialist Kara Hitchens says that even though gas prices are high, there are ways people can save money. “One of the things we always tell people is to make sure your vehicle is in tip top shape. You wanna get the best fuel efficiency out of your vehicle that you can,” said Hitchens.

Hitchens says another great way to save at the pump is downloading and using gas apps on your phone. “If you’re traveling out of the region make sure its one that will work wherever you are, and it’s not simply one you use in the city or just a regional one. Make sure it’s one that’s gonna work for you no matter where you travel to,” said Hitchens.