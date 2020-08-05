Eaton’s ‘World’s Longest Yard Sale’ vendors expect normal sales despite pandemic

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – The World’s Longest Yard Sale kicks off this Thursday, with vendors and hosts preparing to welcome visitors. Many are already beginning to set up at Mumble Bear Antiques in Eaton, and owner Blake Duffie said the outdoor exchange will be a nice change of pace for those growing weary due to coronavirus restrictions.

“People are looking for something to do. They’re ready to get out. They’re sick and tired of being sick and tired,” Duffie said.

The event, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, stretches 690 miles from Alabama to Michigan, and is still going on August 6 through 9 as scheduled. Duffie said based on the traffic he’s seen this week, he doesn’t expect the pandemic to stifle sales or drastically impact the number of visitors he’ll see over the weekend.

“Even if it’s raining, they’re looking for a place to go,” Duffie explained. “If it’s outside they know they’ll feel safer. Inside they know that they’ll have to be responsible by wearing a mask if they choose to do so. We encourage it strongly here.”

Judy Meyer, a wreath-maker and vendor at the yard sale in Eaton, says she agrees with Duffie. She explained, she was initially curious whether people would want to mingle and spend money on home decor. But she says her thriving sales are evidence that people still want to get out of the house despite the pandemic.

“I expected not as many people this year, but so far so good, it’s been a great turnout.”

Duffie added, at the official start of the yard sale, a food truck will be stationed at the Mumble Bear, in addition to more than 20 antique and home decor vendors. Other locations across the route will be open to the public as well, and shoppers are encouraged to pay attention to local and state coronavirus regulations to keep community members safe.