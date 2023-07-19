EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local healthcare organization is closing one if its urgent care locations, as the company completes a restructuring phase.

Reid Health Urgent Care – Eaton will close its doors at 109B E. Washington-Jackson Road on Aug. 11. The company says the closure is an effort to make expenses decline and streamline efficiencies.

“We’re proud of the dedication and compassion shown by the Eaton Urgent Care team over the years,” Reid Health Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Misti Foust-Cofield said. “Our remaining staff in Eaton have that same drive and will continue to provide excellent service to the community.”

Employees at the closing urgent care location are reportedly going to be reassigned to other Reid locations.