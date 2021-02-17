Eaton resident wins $20K, donates $5K to Pink Ribbon Girls, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Eaton resident donated half of her $20,000 winnings to two organizations.

Verizon authorized retailer TCC said Taylor W. won a nationwide sweepstake. She was given $10,000 to keep, along with an additional $10,000 for the company to donate to a nonprofit of her choice.

She chose to donate $5,000 each to the Pink Ribbon Girls and the Cystic Fybrosis Foundation.

“With family friends of mine being affected by both breast cancer and cystic fibrosis, these two foundations are near to my heart,” said Taylor. “Nonprofit donations have decreased during the pandemic, so being able to help two organizations who are doing so much for those in my community is an amazing feeling.”

Pink Ribbon Girls provides critical services to breast and gynecological cancer patients and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is an organization searching for a cure for cystic fibrosis.