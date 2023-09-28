** Above is prior coverage of unrelated missing persons **

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — Eaton police needs your help locating a missing man.

Jason Phares (Eaton Division of Police)

Jason Phares, 47, of Eaton, was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The Eaton Police Division said in a post on social media that Phares is known to walk around Eaton.

Police are wanting to conduct a welfare check on the missing man to “make sure he is okay,” according to the Eaton Division of Police.

If you happen to know the whereabouts of Phares, you are asked to contact the Preble County Dispatch Center at 937-456-6262.