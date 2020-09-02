Eaton manufacturer hosting job fair, hiring over 100 people

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — Silfex, a custom silicon growing facility, is hosting a drive-thru job fair Wednesday, Sept. 2, to fill more than 100 open positions in Eaton.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Preble County Fairgrounds.

Those attending will move between stations while remaining inside their vehicles. Masks can be provided to people who need one. Organizers recommend bringing copies of your resume to hand recruiters at each station.

Candidates with the right qualifications will be scheduled for follow up virtual interviews.

“We’re looking for talented people in the greater Dayton and Richmond, Indiana areas who share our passion to deliver innovative, high technology solutions to our customers,” said Kit Armstrong, general manager at Silfex.

For more information on positions available, visit www.SilfexCareers.com.