Eaton man charged after selling meth to undercover cop

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An Eaton man is charged with selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer.

41-year-old Ace Gulley sold roughly two grams of suspected methamphetamine to the officer on June 26.

On June 28, Gulley was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

He remains in the Preble County Jail, awaiting his initial appearance.

Officials say Gulley has a lengthy criminal history, including drug trafficking and manufacturing of drugs.

Deputies with the Eaton Police Division worked jointly in the investigation.

