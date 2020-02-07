Eaton looking for vandals that spray paint identical lettering

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Eaton Police are looking for vandals who spray paint identical lettering on vehicles, buildings, and other places in the overnight hours.

Police posted a picture of an example of the vandals’ work on its Facebook page. Police say there have been several incidents where the lettering has been spray painted throughout the city.

Anyone with information on the incident or recognize the writing is asked to call Officer Tom Huling at the Eaton Police Division at 937-456-5531.