Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

Eaton home a total loss after oxygen tank explosion

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Eaton house explosion

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Eaton home will have to be completely knocked down after an oxygen tank exploded Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the corner of North Cherry Street and East High Street.

A Fire Chief at the scene tells 2 NEWS that the side of the house exploded when the oxygen tank burst. The home will have to be knocked down.

Departments from Eaton, Gasper Township, and West Alexandria responded to provide assistance.

We’re told no one was injured. The home will have to be knocked down due to the extensive damage.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS