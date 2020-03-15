Eaton home a total loss after oxygen tank explosion

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Eaton home will have to be completely knocked down after an oxygen tank exploded Sunday afternoon.
It happened at the corner of North Cherry Street and East High Street.
A Fire Chief at the scene tells 2 NEWS that the side of the house exploded when the oxygen tank burst. The home will have to be knocked down.
Departments from Eaton, Gasper Township, and West Alexandria responded to provide assistance.
We’re told no one was injured. The home will have to be knocked down due to the extensive damage.
