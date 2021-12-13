EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to the scene of a residential fire on Lincoln St in Eaton on Monday morning.

According to Fire Chief Brian Smith, the blaze was limited to the outside of the building, and he believes it may have been caused by an electrical issue.

Two people were inside the building at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt, and everyone made it outside safely. The fire was reported and put out quickly.

While the building took little damage, it no longer has electricity, so the residents are displaced until the service is restored. Smith said the residents were offered help by the Red Cross but declined assistance, as they had made their own arrangements.

Smith said this incident is still under investigation.