EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Eaton’s first Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area will soon take effect.

According to the city of Eaton, the new DORA ordinance will officially go into effect on July 1.

Much like other Miami Valley DORAs, certain establishments can sell alcohol in a designated cup for patrons to carry around and consume within set boundaries.

Eaton’s DORA will be encompassed by the following intersections: West Main Street and Beech Street, North Maple Street and East Main Street, North Barron Street and Somers Street and South Barron Street and Wadsworth Street.

The city said the DORA will be in effect from noon to 11 p.m. daily year-round.

