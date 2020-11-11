Eaton dedicates tree with 12-foot circumference

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — Scott Trochelman was checking trees in Eaton for needle cast disease when he came upon a Norway Spruce with a 12-foot circumference.

He said it’s the largest tree in the Mound Hill Cemetery. The state will confirm it is the third-largest Norway Spruce in Ohio within the next month.

“I knew it was something special because all the other trees are so much younger and so much smaller,” Trochelman said.

Trochelman works for David Myers at Greenbush Professional Services.

“He did a lot of work. He’s the energy of everything here really,” Myers said. He takes something and runs with it. To honor the vets like that was very nice.”

After finding the tree he looked down and noticed several veterans buried under the shade of the large Norway spruce.































“I thought it was important that we had a dedication ceremony with those people and the veterans that are buried here. We have World War I veterans as well as a Women’s Army Corps veteran,” Trochelman said.

He said the tree is estimated to be 290 years old. It was there to witness the the battle of Fort St. Clair

“Eaton has a lot of history throughout it, all the way around it,” Trochelman said. “The roads here weren’t even built when this tree was planted. So, everything was dirt or horse trails.”

Trochelman asked Kevin Lewis with Arborjet to come look at the tree.

“We both thought, boy it would be great to see this tree see another 200 or 300 years of history around this area,” Lewis said, “but there are a lot of things in this area that are really starting to attack some of these trees.”

Lewis said there is an insect feeding on the tree.

“I noticed some things right away,” Lewis said. “If you come around to this side you’ll actually see where there’s some pitch running down the side of the tree.”

He injected TREE-age into the tree.

“That’s a two-year treatment to control over 70 different insects that can be feeding on this tree,” Lewis said.

He said they are starting a program to build soil health and improve the overall health of the tree.

“This tree means a lot to a lot of people in the past and hopefully in the future and that’s why we are here to help treat and go forward with some treatments on this tree,” Myers said.