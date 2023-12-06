EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city councilmembers of Eaton have elected a new mayor.

Councilman Jim Ball and Vice Mayor David Kirsch being sworn in (City of Eaton)

At the meeting on Monday, Dec. 4, Matt Venable was elected by the Eaton City Council to become the new mayor.

Jim Ball and Vice Mayor David Kirsch were both elected on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The councilman and vice mayor took their oath of office on Dec. 4 to begin their new terms.

Once everyone was sworn in, the newly-elected mayor took charge and completed the rest of the meeting, according to the city.

Christopher Carr and Brad Moore are listed as the other members currently serving on the Eaton City Council.