Eaton church hosting blood drive Saturday

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – A church in Eaton is asking you to help the community by donating blood in honor of Blood Donor Awareness Month.

The Eaton First Church of God will host a community blood drive on Saturday, Jan. 9, according to our partners at the Register-Herald. The event is from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 601 East Lexington Rd.

Donors will get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies and the “Team Donor” long-sleeve t-shirt.

Blood donation requirements are as follows:

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name

Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent, form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations)

Weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height) and be in good physical health

You can make an appointment to donate by visiting www.donortime.com.