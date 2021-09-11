Eat up! Italian Fall Festa held in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering is holding their Annual Italian Fall Festa Friday through Saturday, September 10-12.

According to a release, the weekend will be filled with Italian music, food and games on the grounds of Bella Villa Hall at 2625 County Line Road.

An abundance of Italian food will be available to eat and enjoy, including pizza, sausage onion pepper sandwiches, meatball sandwiches, Muffaletta sandwiches, cannoli, Italian cakes & cookies, sfingi, gelato, spumoni, Italian ice, stromboli, pasta Fagioli, cavatelli, wedding soup, Italian deli salads, Italian breads, Italian soft drinks and more.

The city encourages families to attend for children’s games, face painting and prizes.

The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 11 from noon until 11 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 from noon to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

