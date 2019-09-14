‘Eat, Create, and Meditate’ event benefits incarcerated women

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Mediation Center hosted its third annual “Eat, Create, and Meditate” event Friday night at the Brightside Music & Event Venue.

Proceeds from the event went to benefit the Center’s Peer Mediation Program at the Women’s Dayton Correctional Institution.

Program coordinators call this service critical to incarcerated women to make sure they develop the skills needed to stay out of jail once they are released.

“We talked to one of the officials at the prison, and they said there is not a lot of opportunity for women to have a say in their life. So everything is pretty much controlled when you are in jail or in prison, so this is an opportunity for them to have a voice,” said Michelle Zaremba, Manager of the Dayton Mediation Center.

Nearly three dozen women went through the program since its inception in 2016.

