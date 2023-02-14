AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Happy 175th birthday Auglaize County!

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Auglaize County’s 175th Anniversary Committee is inviting residents to eat cake in celebration of the county’s 175th birthday.

According to our partners at Sidney Daily News, the Ohio Legislature approved the formation of Augalize County on Feb. 14, 1848. The county is the 84th county out of 88 in the State of Ohio.

Free cake will be available to everyone at libraries and the county government building in Wapakoneta. County commissioners will be officiating a cake-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Sidney Daily News reported that Wapakoneta City Schools will also be serving cake.

“We would love it if folks everywhere ate cake in honor of Auglaize County’s 175th,” said Rachel Barber, 175th Anniversary Committee member.

And to ring in the occasion, church bells countywide will sound at noon for exactly 175 seconds.

All nine post office locations in the county will have a commemorative postmark which was designed by 12-year-old Ashtyn Kohler, a sixth grader at Wapakoneta Middle School.

Barber said, “We are the 84th of 88 counties in Ohio, so we came a little late to the party but we are certainly proud to be part of the State of Ohio and would love it if everyone celebrated with us.”