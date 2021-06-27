Eastwood MetroPark closed Sunday as recovery mission for missing girl continues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A rescue mission for a young girl who went missing at Eastwood Park Saturday is now a recovery mission according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Saturday, first responders came to the park for a call of four children in need of help. Three of the four children were found and rescued. At least two were taken to the hospital. But Saturday, unfavorable conditions on the river kept rescuers from continuing their search.

Sunday, they restarted their efforts. Benjamin Laprairie, a man who lives in the area and visits the park often, volunteered himself to help with the search. He says most people in the area know how dangerous the water conditions can be.

“It is not wise for any children to be unsupervised over there at all. The current is too strong. Its too strong for grown men to swim in there,” he said.

Although there are signs that warn against swimming and tubing in the area, Laprarie says more signs encouraging adult supervision could have prevented the tragedy.

“It doesn’t say anything [about] adult supervision for the children so a lot of people that are new to the area, they don’t know how bad it is down there. So if they see the sign they think its okay for their children to go play,” he said.