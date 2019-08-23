Easterseals holds inaugural kickball game with first responders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley held a kickball game with Dayton Police and other first responders to celebrate mental wellness and honor Dayton’s finest.

The game was held at the Main Campus of Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley on Main Street Friday morning. Postgame festivities included free pizza and snow cones.

The kickball game was between the Dayton Police Department and The Miracle Clubhouse, which helps people recovering from mental illness. According to Easterseals, the Clubhouse “is committed to ongoing improvement, positive development of strengths and elimination of the stigma against those with mental illness. At the heart of the Miracle Clubhouse is the belief that every member can sufficiently recover from the effects of mental illness to lead a personally satisfying and productive life.”

The Dayton Police Department, Miami Valley Crime Stoppers, and the Mobile Crisis Response Team supported the kickball game.

