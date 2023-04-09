DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The annual Sunrise Service returned to Carillon Historical Park on Easter Sunday.

People from across the Dayton area gathered at the Deeds Carillon Bell Tower at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton around sunrise on Sunday, April 9. The service began at 6:30 a.m., according to the park.

2023 marks the eighty second year the event has gathered area residents to the area to celebrate Easter early in the morning as the sun begins to rise. In 1942, thousands of people attended the very first service at the bells.

To learn more about the Easter Sunrise Service, click here.