BEAVERCREEK TWP., GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck ended up on its side in the eastbound lanes of US-35 in Beavercreek Township, closing the road.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of US-35 near North Valley Road around 11:30 pm Thursday. No injuries were reported, and police told 2 NEWS the cause of the crash was driver fatigue.

The eastbound lanes are still closed Friday morning.