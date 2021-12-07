SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A section of East High Street in Springfield is closed for investigation after a car crash on Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Department, officers from both the Police and the Traffic Unit are on the scene of what was reported as a single-car crash. Springfield Dispatch said it is currently unsure how many vehicles were involved.

Several victims have been transported to the hospital, but there is no word on how many people have been injured or the severity of their condition, Springfield PD said.

East High Street is closed in both directions from Buxton Avenue to Oakland Court. The Springfield Police Department said it does not know when the road will be open to traffic again.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we have more information about the incident.