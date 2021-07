DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A road in Dayton is closed Wednesday due to a water service line installation.

According to a release, East 5th Street will be closed to traffic between Wayne and Patterson from 6 a.m.-5 p.m., potentially through Friday of this week.

Crews are working to install a new water service line to a business in the Oregon District, and afterward, a full street brick restoration will take place.

Traffic will be detoured to East 4th Street during the closure.