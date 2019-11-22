East End Community Services awarded grant to help women in recovery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy will awards $4.5 million in grant funding to combat the opioid crisis. Two hundred thousand dollars will be coming here to the Miami Valley.

East End Community Services, who applied for the grant, said this money will help them take a two generation approach to help combat the opioid epidemic.

Two years ago, the organization applied for a federal grant. It allowed certified peer supporters to go out into the community and help people get treatment.

“Our peer supporters have a lot of sympathy and empathy for the folks who are using drugs because they’ve been there and they know what it’s about so there’s instant credibility,” said Jan Lepore-Jentleson, executive director at East End Community Services.

This week, they learned they’re approved for a second grant. With this new grant, they’re focusing on women.

“It seems to be an under-served population,” Lepore-Jentleson said.

She said the $200,000 grant will allow them to help 60 women over the next year.

“To try to get them from jail, or their treatment program, to employment so we’re hoping that we’re able to provide those services,” Lepore-Jentleson said.

She said women face unique challenges when going from treatment to sobriety.

“It also seemed to us that there’s more recovery housing set up for men than for women and it’s a little harder to access recovery housing for women,” Lepore-Jentleson said.

East End Community Services runs Camp Mariposa. It’s a camp for kids with parents struggling through addiction. Lepore-Jentleson hopes the grant aids in their mission to help kids as well.

“Moms are typically who’s going to get the kids back so we want to strengthen mom and child, regardless or whether dads in the picture,” Lepore-Jentleson said.

The program kicks off December 1. While this grant money expires November 2020, the organization is already planning to re-apply for it.

