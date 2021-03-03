Ease in COVID-19 restrictions helps Miami Valley wedding businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wedding industry professionals say lifting the restrictions will do more than open up guests lists and the dance floor, it’ll bring in the business they’ve been missing since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Today has been one of my busiest days ever,” Director of Dayton Outdoor Weddings John Boucuvalas said. “Lots of calls, lots of people trying to get a few dates for the fall, and then we’re starting to book up for 2022.”

Boucuvalas said after a year of cancelled and rescheduled weddings, removing the capacity limit takes the pressure off venues.

“We survived and probably hoping to have some very good times here, later this year and definitely next year,” Boucuvalas said.

The new order removed the 300-person capacity limitation, as long masking and other health orders are followed.

“It’s just great to be back to a sense of, even if it’s a small sense of normalcy, we’ll take the milestone,” Kathy Piech-Lukas with Devoted Cincinnati-Dayton said.

The order will also allow dancing. Piech-Lukas said is a huge step for wedding businesses.

“That hit revenues so hard,” Piech-Lukas “It just destroyed our industry, and one of the reasons these couples were postponing is because there was no dancing.”

Boucuvalas said just because restrictions are lifted, doesn’t mean venues will stop making events as safe as possible.

“Having that balancing act and being responsible, but at the same time, especially the brides, this is their one day in life it can be about them, it doesn’t have to be about COVID,” Boucuvalas said.

Both professionals said the final step that would boost business is removing the mask mandate, however both say they understand that masks are still necessary right now.