HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — One of the most influential R&B and Soul groups of all time is coming to the Miami Valley in July.

Earth, Wind & Fire attend the Opening Night of the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival and the world premiere of “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives” at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017, in New York City. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Earth, Wind & Fire will be performing at the Rose Music Center In The Heights on Thursday, July 28 for a funky night of live music.

“The music of Earth, Wind & Fire is more alive than ever as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning,” according to the Rose Music Center’s website.

The mighty elements will bring their blend of R&B, Jazz, Funk, Disco and Soul music as they transport the audience back to the Funkadelic era.

Earth, Wind and Fire have been performing around the world for over 50 years with multiple band lineup changes, but seem to always bring their unique sound wherever they go.

Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson have been apart of the group since the early 1970s.

The concert will be held on Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.