‘Earn While You Learn’ with AMR’s EMT training program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — American Medical Response (AMR) announced it’s hiring a new class of EMTs in September and plans to pay them for on-the-job training.

The company’s “Earn While You Learn” program is designed to make it easier for participants to transition into the EMS profession. They’re hired by the company and paid while attending AMR’s EMT-basic certification course.

Once the program is finished and participants receive their state certification, they get promoted to EMT-B and a pay increase.

“As the nation faces both employment and health crises-we are thrilled to offer Dayton residents the opportunity to kick start their careers while getting paid,” said John Robben, Regional Director for AMR in Indiana, Dayton, Michigan and Erlanger. “

Applicants will take part in a month-long program which requires a high school diploma or GED, as well as the added requirement of being immunized and passing a background check.

Anyone interested can apply on the AMR website by Aug. 19.