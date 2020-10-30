Early voting turnout remains high across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The record numbers of early voters continue both in-person and by mail. In Miami County, voter turnout is higher than any other election.

Officials said 41 percent of registered voters have already cast a ballot. 128 people per hour are voting in-person.

“We have almost 18,000 voters in-person. Compare that to 2016 when we had a total of just over 10,000 voters in-person so we anticipate that we will be at least doubling that number this year in 2020,” said Laura Bruna, director of the Miami County Board of Elections.

As election day gets closer, the line of voters outside of the board of elections continues to grow.

“I think the country is very diverse in their opinions on different things. I think everybody wants to express their opinion,” said Mike Weikert, a Miami County resident.

“Every election is important but this one is really gonna affect not just us as citizens now but primarily our children, our children’s children. We’re looking at a change one way or another with the way our country is going socially,” said Chris Rampulla.

Sarah Rampulla said, “Whichever way this election goes it’s gonna be a major change for this country so you can’t complain if you don’t vote.”

Elections said the record turnout could mean a smaller election day at the polls this year.

“It looks like in a lot of our precincts we will most likely have shorter lines. You’ll be able to get in and out a little quicker. We do have some with a lower turnout so far so it may look like a typical election day in some places,” said Ian Ridgeway, deputy director for Miami County Board of Elections.

Clark County has seen a busy last week of early in-person voting.

“The last two days have been over 1,300 so yes, it’s record-breaking here in Clark County,” said

Jason Baker, the director of Clark County Board of Elections. “We mailed out almost 21,000 absentee ballots and as of this morning we had almost 3,000 still out.”

In Clark County, there are 89,826 registered voters. With more than 18,000 in-person voters and more than 20,000 who have already voted by mail. As of Friday at 4 p.m., over 37 percent of voters in the county have already cast their ballots.

“The lines weren’t very long. I think 15 minutes in and out and I don’t live very far from here so I wanted to do my civic duty, and hopefully we have a good outcome,” said Jason Toadvine, a Clark County resident.

Baker said anyone who hasn’t voted yet should expect increased wait times if they vote this weekend.