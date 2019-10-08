Early voting begins in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Early voting has begun in Ohio, with the general election less than a month away.

Tuesday, October 8th is the first day of in-person absentee voting and the first day of absentee voting by mail.

“Every election matters, and the ones happening this November are going to have a direct impact in your backyard,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “Fortunately, it’s easier than ever to register by visiting VoteOhio.gov.”

“It just takes a few seconds and will ensure you have the opportunity to have your voice heard this fall.”

To vote early, go to your board of elections, Monday-Friday, to cast your ballot. Polling location hours for early voting in October and November will be:

October

October 8-11: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

October 15-18: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

October 21-25: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

October 28-31: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

November

November 1: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

November 2: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

November 3: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

November 4: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Boards of election will be closed on Monday, October 14th for Columbus Day.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 5th.

