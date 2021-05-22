Early morning I-70 crash led to 2nd crash in Huber Heights

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on I-70 near mile post 42 caused a chain reaction that led to another crash near Huber Heights early Saturday morning.

A 36-year-old driver rear-ended a dump truck on I-70, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Excessive speed and driver inattention are believed to be factors in the crash. The driver was taken by CareFlight to an area hospital but their condition is currently unknown.

A second crash took place when a car stuck in the traffic caused by the first accident tried to back up and turn around on the highway.

That driver pulled into the path of a semi, causing one of the occupants to be ejected from the vehicle with another trapped. Police said that one was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in serious condition. The condition of the second person is unknown at this time.

Police say alcohol could be a factor but are currently investigating the situation. Expect traffic on I-70 near mile post 42 while clean up continues.

