DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A garage caught fire Thursday morning, damaging both the garage itself and a nearby building.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, firefighters were called just after 4:30 a.m. to South Quenton Avenue on reports of a fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a garage fully involved in flames, and the fire was damaging another building nearby.

Photos from the scene show the side of the garage is open and charred. No one was injured during the blaze.

At this time it is unknown how the fire may have begun. This incident remains under investigation.