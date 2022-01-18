MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Business Services and Preschool Promise are partnering to host a job fair to help fill positions in Montgomery County childcare centers.

On Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Early Learning Job Fair will be held at the Montgomery County Job Center at 1111 South Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.

“Preschool is immensely important for the mental and social development of our children,” said Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice. “The labor shortage is affecting our childcare facilities, and we want to highlight the great opportunities in this field.”

The partners hosting the job fair said the event will include nearly 50 local companies. Jobs that are looking to be filled include early education teachers, as well as many support positions including bus drivers, facilities and maintenance, leadership, cooks and more.

Preschool Promise holds regular trainings with workshops and learning cohorts and they also offer the Teacher Promise Stipend which can pay for professional development, according to Preschool Promise. There is also a Promise Scholars program that works with educators in partner preschools. This program pays for Bachelor’s, Master’s and CDA certificates in full.

You can register for the Early learning Job Fair here. For more information about Preschool Promise, click here.