Eagle Scouts, volunteers paint dog walking path in downtown Dayton

Eagle Scout candidates are leading volunteers around Dayton to create the Wagtown Dog Trail | WDTN

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several Eagle Scouts and a handful of scout volunteers are helping paint a Wagtown Dog Trail throughout downtown Dayton, a move they hope promotes dog-friendliness in businesses.

The painting process started Sunday, Aug. 2, and will pass the Dayton Dragon’s stadium, the Oregon District and Cooper Park, among other places.

Wagtown has provided willing businesses with tips on how to be more dog-friendly, suggesting making the space more welcoming to dogs and messaging to customers that your business welcomes them.

  • Map of the dog trail work zones, and what will eventually be the Wagtown Dog Trail | Provided by Wagtown
