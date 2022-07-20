KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — An E-Sports compound in Kettering teaches kids more than just skills for gaming; it teaches them how to build PCs.

Vyral has been open for about a year and is located in a shopping center at 2078 East Dorothy Lane.

“When we were growing up, if we wanted access to a computer, we had to go to a library. And it was really just the access. There really wasn’t much hands-on training of any kind,” says Chris Jurgens, co-owner of Vyral.

At Vyral, Chris and his co-owner Austin Martin are giving kids access to computers while also teaching them how to build them.

“First and foremost they build PCs,” says Martin. “We create that atmosphere here at Vyral is actually piecing together PC parts, building it, and then turning it on and driving it or actually utilizing it.”

The two started about two-and-a-half years ago by building computers in a basement. Since then, it’s evolved and they’ve opened an E-Sports complex where they still build computers, but kids can come and learn those same skills, build their own computers, and play on the computers they’ve built.

“I personally have only played on consoles, Xbox, so I think when I eventually upgrade myself to a PC, I’ll know how to build my own,” says ninth grader Jamison Roberts.

This summer, Vyral offered a four-week camp teaching keyboard and PC building, coding, and 3D printing.

“I just like working with technology and stuff like that in general,” says sixth grader William Yeck.

Vyral has also partnered with a handful of local school districts to teach kids those skills in the classroom.

“We can go into the school district and build computers from the ground up on a hands-on basis,” says Jurgens. “That’s been the most rewarding part about all of this is working with the kids and giving them the opportunity to work with $5,000 to $10,000 computers for free.”

Vyral is planning a big event for July 23 to celebrate its one year in business. Click here for details.