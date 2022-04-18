DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Following Lent, the Polish holiday “Dyngus Day” is celebrated on the Monday after Easter.

According to the Polish Club, Dyngus Day, also spelled Dingus Day, is a very popular holiday in Poland and Polish communities across America.

The Polish Club and the Slovak Club will be celebrating the end of Lent at the Polish Country Club at 3690 Needmore Drive, according to the Facebook event page.

There will be live music, Polish foods and beverages from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 18 at the country club.

The club said the event is $5 in advance or $7 at the door.

For more information, call (937) 305-6668.