Dwight Anderson, ‘Dayton’s greatest basketball player,’ has died at 59

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dwight Anderson, known as “The Blur” and Dayton’s greatest basketball player, has died at the age of 59, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Anderson was born in Dayton and attended the former Roth High School.
In college, he played for the University of Kentucky and was known as one of the greatest athletes to have played for them.
Anderson would go on to transfer to the University of Southern California, eventually going professional — playing for the Washington Bullets and the Denver Nuggets.
The cause of Anderson’s death is unknown at this time. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
