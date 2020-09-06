Dwight Anderson, ‘Dayton’s greatest basketball player,’ has died at 59

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dwight Anderson, known as “The Blur” and Dayton’s greatest basketball player, has died at the age of 59, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Anderson was born in Dayton and attended the former Roth High School.

In college, he played for the University of Kentucky and was known as one of the greatest athletes to have played for them.

Anderson would go on to transfer to the University of Southern California, eventually going professional — playing for the Washington Bullets and the Denver Nuggets.

The cause of Anderson’s death is unknown at this time. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS