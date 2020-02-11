Dunkin’ set to open 2 new locations in Miami Valley in Feb.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dunkin’, the popular coffee and donuts shop, will be opening two new locations in the Dayton area in February with Grand Opening celebrations, the company announced Tuesday.

Both locations will open with Grand Opening ceremonies on Thursday, Feb. 20. The two locations will be at 2835 Harshman Road in Dayton and 1505 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek. The Dayton ceremonies will take place at 10 am on Feb. 20 while the Beavercreek location will have its ceremony at 12 pm.

Among those expected to take part in the festivities at the Dayton location include: local dignitaries from the City of Dayton, representatives from Dayton Children’s, “Sprinkles,” the Dunkin’ mascot, and former Cincinnati Bengal Anthony Munoz. Dayton Children’s will be given a check for $28,000 as the Charitable Partner of 2019 for Dunkin’. At the Beavercreek location, a check will be presented to Young Life Dayton, who helps young people in Dayton through the support of volunteers.