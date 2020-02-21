Dunkin’ Donuts opens 2 new Miami Valley locations

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two more Dunkin’ Donuts locations are open for business in the Miami Valley.

Grand openings were held Thursday morning at the location on Harshman Road in Dayton and on North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek.

Both included a donation of $28,000 to Dayton Children’s, and a donation to Young Life Dayton.

“We’re a locally-owned organization and we enjoy giving back to the community, just like today,” said Travis Sensabaugh, Director of Operations.

There are now nine Dunkin’ locations in the Miami Valley.