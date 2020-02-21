Live Now
2 NEWS at 11 is streaming live now
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Dunkin’ Donuts opens 2 new Miami Valley locations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two more Dunkin’ Donuts locations are open for business in the Miami Valley.

Grand openings were held Thursday morning at the location on Harshman Road in Dayton and on North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek.

Both included a donation of $28,000 to Dayton Children’s, and a donation to Young Life Dayton.

“We’re a locally-owned organization and we enjoy giving back to the community, just like today,” said Travis Sensabaugh, Director of Operations.

There are now nine Dunkin’ locations in the Miami Valley.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS