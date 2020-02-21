MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two more Dunkin’ Donuts locations are open for business in the Miami Valley.
Grand openings were held Thursday morning at the location on Harshman Road in Dayton and on North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek.
Both included a donation of $28,000 to Dayton Children’s, and a donation to Young Life Dayton.
“We’re a locally-owned organization and we enjoy giving back to the community, just like today,” said Travis Sensabaugh, Director of Operations.
There are now nine Dunkin’ locations in the Miami Valley.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Repairs continue weeks after Troy tornado
- Defense, US attorney disagree if Ethan Kollie should be connected to mass shooting
- Annual ‘RePURSE IT’ drive gives back to shelters
- Dunkin’ Donuts opens 2 new Miami Valley locations
- Man sentenced in Huber Heights road rage shooting