Dunbar player charged with head-butting referee could be tried as adult

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dunbar football player facing charges after head-butting a referee during a game could now be tried as an adult.

A motion has been filed to transfer the 17-year-old’s case to adult court.

On Saturday, August 31, the Dunbar Wolverines were playing a home game against the Roger Bacon Spartans at Welcome Stadium.

Roughly five minutes into the second quarter, Dunbar received its twelfth penalty, which was called against the teen.

He was told be the referee to leave the field for the next play.

The player then proceeded to head-butt the referee while his helmet was on. He also approached another official in a threatening manner, but teammates, coaches, and other officials escorted him off the field.

The referee suffered a concussion and has reported lingering health issues stemming from the incident.

The player is charged with one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm.

A motion was filed for the teen to be tried as an adult due to the serious nature of the referee’s injuries and the player’s age.

“This incident was sickening,” said Prosecutor Heck. “The defendant clearly became angry with the game official and seriously assaulted him. This is way beyond unsportsmanlike conduct – this was a felonious assault and this defendant should be held accountable. Football is a contact sport, but a referee should never be in fear of being physically attacked by a player.”

