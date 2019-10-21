Dunbar player arraigned in referee head-butting case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dunbar High School football player who is facing charges after head-butting a referee during a game was arraigned in Juvenile Court Monday morning.

The 17-year-old is facing charges of felonious assault after head-butting a referee with his helmet on in the second quarter of the Dunbar Wolverines’ opening game against Cincinnati Roger Bacon on Aug. 31 at Welcome Stadium.

The teen also approached another official in a threatening manner, but teammates, coaches, and other officials escorted him off the field.

As a result of the incident, the referee suffered a concussion and has reported lingering health issues.

There is still a motion pending to move the case to adult court as opposed to trying the teen as a juvenile. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 4.

