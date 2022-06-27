DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday, June 27, marks 150 years since the birth of Dayton poet, Paul Laurence Dunbar.

According to Ohiohistory.org, Dunbar was one of America’s greatest poets and his work provided the fuel for a Black literary revolution. Born in 1872, Dunbar would go on to publish hundreds of poems as well as novels, short stories and song lyrics. He died in February of 1906.

Dunbar’s Dayton home still stands today and has now been turned into a museum honoring his life and work. The house is now managed by Dayton History and features tours by National Park Service staff in addition to other events.

To celebrate 150 years of Paul Laurence Dunbar, the museum is hosting a special exhibit. In January, the museum opened a new exhibit, “Paul Laurence Dunbar: Diamond of the Gem City.” This collection of archival materials and texts is part of The Dunbar 150 project, a yearlong celebration that highlights Dunbar’s literary contributions and shares details of his life and legacy. The exhibit will be open until January 9, 2023.

The Paul Laurence Dunbar House is free and open to the public, the release said. Open hours are Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. It can be found at 219 North Paul Laurence Dunbar Street in Dayton.

For more information on the Paul Laurence Dunbar house and other historic sites in Ohio, click here.