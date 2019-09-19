Dunbar football player charged after incident with official

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dunbar football player has been charged in connection with an incident involving an official, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The juvenile is being charged with one count of felonious assault causing serious bodily harm, a second-degree felony. He is accused of headbutting an official during the team’s opening game against Roger Bacon.

The player will stay in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center until his first court date, which has not yet been scheduled.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS