Dunbar football player charged after incident with official

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dunbar football player has been charged in connection with an incident involving an official, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The juvenile is being charged with one count of felonious assault causing serious bodily harm, a second-degree felony. He is accused of headbutting an official during the team’s opening game against Roger Bacon.

The player will stay in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center until his first court date, which has not yet been scheduled.

