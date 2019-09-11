Dumpster fire near Dayton gas station spreads to building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A dumpster fire spread to the building at a Dayton gas station early Wednesday.
It happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday at the Shell Station on Germantown Street, near S. Gettysburg Avenue.
Authorities say a fire from a dumpster spread to the building of the gas station.
Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.
There were no reports of injuries.
The building suffered exterior damage, but the gas station is still open.
Fire officials say the fire is not suspicious.
