MONTGOMERYCOUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the left lanes of northbound and southbound I-75 at Wagner Ford Rd. are closed after an accident involving a dump truck.

Dispatch said the accident happened around 11:51 a.m. after a dump truck hit the median and flipped, spilling debris on both sides of the highway.

First responders were called, however, injuries are currently unknown.