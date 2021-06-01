Duck Donuts offering free donut on National Donut Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — National Donut Day is Friday, June 4, and to celebrate, Duck Donuts is offering customers a sweet deal.

“National Donut Day is one of our favorite days of the year,” says Kerry Foley, owner of the Duck Donuts locations in Dayton and Mason.

The day is the shop’s busiest day of the year, and it’s offering customers a free bare, cinnamon sugar, or powder sugar donut; no purchase necessary.

“We call those our more classic donuts,” says Foley, who says they’re the best sellers.

“We are following all of the state guidelines and encouraging social distancing for everyone’s safety,” Foley describes how the day will operate. “We have plexiglass. Everybody can stand and watch their donut being made.”

Held every year on the first Friday in June, the holiday holds meaning. It started in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to the soldiers during WWI.

Duck Donuts is paying tribute to the tradition with the free deal.

“The donut is made for you. It wasn’t made or put in a glass case or anything like that. You walk in, you choose your combination, you can watch the process being done,” says Foley. “You receive the donut warm. That is the Duck Donut way.”