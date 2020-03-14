Dublin Pub postpones annual St. Patrick’s Day block party but still plans to serve customers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine’s executive order banning gatherings of 100 or more is putting a damper on the lively St. Patrick’s Day party traditionally thrown by the Dublin Pub in Downtown Dayton.

For the first time in 21 years, the large tent party won’t happen due to virus concerns.

“It takes months to [plan] for Saint Patrick’s Day and that plug just got pulled on us,” said Steve Tieber, part owner of the Dublin Pub.

Tieber says he has $30,000 worth of food, 200 kegs of Guinness beer and 800 bottles of Jameson whiskey that was originally for the block party.

Now that it’s being postponed they’re hoping visitors will still come eat, drink and celebrate.

“We’re still going to celebrate. It’s just going to be on a much smaller scale,” explained Tieber.

Restuarants are excluded from the executive order, meaning patrons can still come to the Dublin Pub on Saint Patrick’s Day as long as the amount of people does not exceed the building’s capacity of around 227 peopole.

For bartenders and wait staff at the Dublin Pub, having a smaller scale celebration allows them to better serve the customers who are expected to visit.

“I don’t think this virus is going to stop us from having a good time,” said Sean Dulaney who has worked at the Dublin Pub for 13 years. “Instead of 1 [waiter] to 1000, we’ll have 1 [waiter] to 50. Which I’m not too worried about. We’ll still be able to make our tips and our money.”

Dulaney says staff at the Dublin Pub are trained and prepared to take proper precautions to make sure eveyone stays healthy and safe.

“We’re using plastic cups [and] shot glasses…just so that we’re not contaminating anybody,” said Dulaney.

Tieber says the Dublin Pub is working with other partners to reschedule the block party for later on in the year although an official date has not yet been set.