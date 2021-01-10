Dry weather continues with some sunshine today

More sunshine, mixed with clouds is in the forecast for several more days. Seasonably cold temperatures expected throughout the week.

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High 39

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 24

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High 37

No major storm system until the end of the week. This system will likely bring in gusty winds and a rain/snow mix.

