Dry today, chance of rain/snow mix tonight

A deck of clouds will blanket the Miami Valley today. A weak area of high pressure will keep us dry today, but tonight a weak area of low pressure will bring in a light wintry mix. Little variation in temperatures today as we stay in the 30s.

TODAY: Cloudy. Highs near 40

TONIGHT: Light mix of rain/snow/drizzle. Little if any accumulation. Low 34

SUNDAY: Light wintry mix, mainly in the morning. Cloudy with spotty drizzle. Highs near 40.

The first full week of the new year looks fairly uneventful weather wise. Highs around 40 with some sunshine mixing in this week.